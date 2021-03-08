ChennaiCHENNAI 08 March 2021 01:35 IST
Disqualified MLA Ethirkottai Subramanian readmitted into AIADMK
Ethirkottai S.G. Subramanian, one of the 18 disqualified rebel AIADMK legislators who shifted allegiance to AMMK leader T.T.V. Dhinakaran, was on Sunday readmitted into the ruling party.
A joint statement by AIADMK leaders O. Panneerselvam and Edappadi K. Palaniswami said the decision to readmit him followed representation in person and in writing tendering an apology seeking a readmission.
