Disqualified MLA Ethirkottai Subramanian readmitted into AIADMK

CHENNAI

08 March 2021 01:35 IST

Ethirkottai S.G. Subramanian, one of the 18 disqualified rebel AIADMK legislators who shifted allegiance to AMMK leader T.T.V. Dhinakaran, was on Sunday readmitted into the ruling party.

A joint statement by AIADMK leaders O. Panneerselvam and Edappadi K. Palaniswami said the decision to readmit him followed representation in person and in writing tendering an apology seeking a readmission.

Advertising

Advertising