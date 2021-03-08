Chennai

Disqualified MLA Ethirkottai Subramanian readmitted into AIADMK

Ethirkottai S.G. Subramanian, one of the 18 disqualified rebel AIADMK legislators who shifted allegiance to AMMK leader T.T.V. Dhinakaran, was on Sunday readmitted into the ruling party.

A joint statement by AIADMK leaders O. Panneerselvam and Edappadi K. Palaniswami said the decision to readmit him followed representation in person and in writing tendering an apology seeking a readmission.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 8, 2021 1:35:51 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/disqualified-mla-ethirkottai-subramanian-readmitted-into-aiadmk/article34015406.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY