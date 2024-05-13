Dispute over parking of vehicles on street leads to murder of 23-year-old student in Chennai

The Chitlapakkam police on Monday, May 13, 2024, arrested three young men for allegedly hacking to death, a 23-year-old college student, when he was on his bike with his girlfriend on Sunday (May 12) evening. Police said the trio attacked him following a quarrel over parking vehicles near his house.

The victim has been identified as K. Udhayakumar alias Babloo, 23 of Thiruvalluvar Nagar, Ramakrishnapuram. He was an MBA student at a private college and also drove an autorickshaw on a part-time basis. On Sunday afternoon, he was riding his bike with his girlfriend riding pillion, on Sethunarayanan street, MMDA Nagar. A gang of three persons waylaid them and began an argument with him. His girlfriend left. As the heated exchange of words continued, Udhayakumar abandoned his bike and took to his heels. The assailants chased him and attacked him using knives, in a crowded area. The victim fell to the ground, badly injured.

Upon receipt of information, police personnel from the Chitlapakkam Police station went to the spot and rushed Udhayakumar to the Government Chromepet Hospital, and later, to a private hospital. .

However, Udhayakumar died at the hospital without responding to the treatment. A police complaint was lodged by his mother.

Police on Monday arrested three suspects who have been identified as S. Naresh 24, an electrician of Mappedu, S. Krishna, 19 of Puthur Extension, and M. Santhakumar, 19, of Mappedu -- both college students -- on charges of murder.

Further investigations revealed that the deceased Udhayakumar and the accused Naresh were involved in a dispute over the parking of vehicles on a street, and the former had attacked the latter following the quarrel. In retaliation, Naresh, along with his two friends, attacked Udhayakumar, police said.

