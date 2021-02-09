‘Dispel misconceptions and myths on epilepsy’

CHENNAI

09 February 2021 02:10 IST

Health Secretary J. Radhakrishnan on Monday said that misconceptions and myths about epilepsy must be dispelled. He was delivering a presidential address at an awareness programme at the Government Stanley Hospital organised by the hospital as a part of the World Epilepsy Day.

Neurologist Dinesh Nayak emphasised the need for including third generation drugs in the management of epilepsy and the role of surgery in refractory epilepsy.

He pointed out that there were nearly 12 million people suffering from epilepsy in India and 70% of the patients can have their seizures controlled and lead a normal life. A few women shared their experience of how their sons recovered from epilepsy and returned to normal life after undergoing surgery.

Advertising

Advertising