Dismissed policeman arrested for raping a massage parlour staff in her house

All Women Police have arrested a 32-year dismissed police constable for allegedly raping a woman staff of a massage parlour in Maduravoyal and escaped with ₹65,000.

The victim has been residing with her husband in an apartment and working at a massage parlour. On October 17, a well-dressed man entered their house, claiming to be from a special police team that conducts raids to check immoral trafficking. He said that they received information about commercial sex work happening at the house.

He said that he would absolve them from the case, if they paid him ₹1 lakh. Shocked, the woman immediately handed over ₹50,000 from the house. However, since he continued to demand more money, the victim’s husband left the house to get money from an ATM. In his absence, the man raped the victim.

Later, he left the apartment after snatching another ₹15,000 from the woman’s husband and threatening to come back.

Based on her complaint, the All Women Police, Virugambakkam arrested the suspect, identified as Bavusha, 32, who was with the Armed Police, before being dismissed from service. The arrested, a native of Tiruchi, was earlier involved in two other cases reported in Vadapalani and Thiruvanmiyur police stations.

