Dismissed AGM of a bank held for fraudulent sanction of realty loan

CHENNAI

08 January 2022 17:41 IST

He had helped a couple obtain a loan of ₹42.78 lakh in 2017, based on a forged building plan

The Anti-Bank Fraud Wing of Central Crime Branch (CCB) has arrested a former assistant general manager of a nationalised bank, who had allegedly sanctioned a realty loan based on a fake building plan, and fabricated documents with the connivance of a realtor couple.

Police said a manager of Punjab National Bank lodged a complaint alleging that a couple from Koyambedu, associating themselves with others, obtained a home loan for ₹42.78 lakh in 2017. They had submitted forged documents such as a building plan, stating that a house was constructed in the ground floor of a two-storey apartment in Thiruvanmiyur, even though it was not permitted by authorities.

Following the complaint from the bank, the CCB took up investigation and found that Muralidharan, a partner of Rare Realtors, had been constructing apartments in Thiruvanmiyur then. He had launched Srinivas Constructions with his wife as partner and applied for the realty loan. With the connivance of bank manager, the couple got the loan sanctioned and cheated the bank. Muralidharan and Jayanthi were arrested by the police in December last year.

Based on the confession of Muralidharan, police arrested Rozario Sylverster Shane, 57, a dismissed assistant general manager in Vadavalli, Coimbatore for connivance and sanctioning loan fraudulently. He was remanded in judicial custody.