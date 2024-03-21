March 21, 2024 11:26 pm | Updated 11:26 pm IST - CHENNAI

An interventional radiology team of a private hospital removed a dislodged chemo port catheter tube that was stuck inside the heart of a 39-year-old man who was treated for pleomorphic sarcoma.

According to a press release, the 12 cm-long tube was a part of the chemo port, a medical device used to deliver chemotherapy drugs directly to the bloodstream.

The team of Rela Hospital performed a minimally invasive procedure – a catheter-based one – on him. It was headed by T. Deepashree, senior consultant, Interventional Radiology and Imaging Services, Rela Hospital. She said the patient was admitted to the hospital after he experienced sudden difficulty in breathing. He was implanted with a chemo part as part of chemotherapy treatment in 2019 for pleomorphic sarcoma.

During the examination, doctors found that there was bulging while injecting medicine into the chemo port so they thought the tube was blocked or displaced. Upon reviewing a recent PET CT scan, they found the tube was dislodged and was stuck within the wall of the right atrium of the heart at one end and the pulmonary artery at the other. They used multiple catheters and wires to pull out the tube, the release said.