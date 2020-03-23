Disinfection drive undertaken in crowded parts of the city

The Chennai Corporation on Sunday launched a mass cleaning and disinfection drive in the crowded areas of the city.

The civic body also launched the mobile unit of the command and control centre to various areas of the city to track crowding, to prevent COVID-19.

Over 200 tonnes of garbage was removed from the Koyambedu market on Sunday. Disinfection work was carried out at all bus stands, bus shelters, market areas and beaches.

ATMs left out

“We used bleaching powder to disinfect the areas,” said an official of the Corporation. But several of the 3,800 ATMs, in various parts of the city, were not disinfected. “We will disinfect all ATMs. Work will continue tomorrow,” said the official.

The mobile command and control unit visited areas such as T.Nagar to create awareness on COVID-19.

The mobile unit visited the Egmore Baby Hospital Road, Shastri Bavan in Nungambakkam, Valluvar Kottam, Pondy Bazar, Velachery, Pallikaranai, Sholinganallur, Nanganallur and Ramapuram.

The mobile unit will track crowds and collect GPS coordinates.

Civic officials will then visit the area to prevent crowding. The mobile unit of the command and control centre will facilitate measures to prevent COVID-19 in vulnerable localities.