Disinfection drive taken up in Koyambedu

The Chennai Corporation and the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority have started disinfection of Koyambedu wholesale market, as a trader had tested positive for COVID-19.

According to wholesale merchants, the trader in question was from Kundrathur and he usually purchased lemons and onions from Koyambedu market.

S. Chandran, a wholesale merchant, said that officials from the Corporation enquired about shops from where he made the purchases. Corporation officials said that work on disinfection would be taken up this week in all shops and collection of samples from other traders for testing would begin shortly.

On Sunday, about 1,000 shops were open in the market and it received nearly 15,000 visitors. Also, officials from the Central team visited the market to assess preparedness for supply of essential commodities to residents’ associations in gated communities across the city.

Housing Secretary Rajesh Lakhoni and CMDA Member-Secretary D. Karthikeyan made arrangements to send essential commodities to the residents’ associations that made bulk order for vegetables and fruits.

Essential commodities were supplied to gated communities in all 15 zones on Sunday. Many workers who delivered essential commodities to residents were screened for COVID-19. Vehicles were also disinfected before despatching them.