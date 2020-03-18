Chennai

Disinfection drive begins in Vellore

In the wake of COVID-19 threat looming large, the Health Department has ordered for disinfecting the vehicles, buildings, besides sanitising the premises wherever people gathered in groups.

Accordingly, Vellore Collector office, DRDA office, CEO’s office and Health Services Deputy Director’s office were sanitised with disinfectants on Tuesday.

Teams comprising a sanitary officer, an assistant, a sub-inspector and four policemen, will work in turns at check-posts located at Christianpet, Ponnai, Katpadi, Serkadu, Bharatharami, Pernambut and Badhlapalli. They will comb vehicles and goods coming in and going out of the three bordering districts.

Buses coming into old and new bus stands are being sanitised throughout the day, said a sanitary officer from the Vellore Corporation.

