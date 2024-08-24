GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Discussion on children as the changemakers held in Chennai

Published - August 24, 2024 09:16 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

The Tamil Nadu Domestic Workers’ Welfare Trust (TNDWWT) held a discussion on the “Role of children as change agents of society” on Saturday at Gandhi Mandapam in Guindy.

Gnanasekar Dhanapal, Global Director of the Children Parliament Network, encouraged the children and said, “We have many grand stages waiting for you, even at the U.N. Take the opportunity as it comes. When I can do it coming from a small village, you can too.”

Mr. Dhanapal also introduced the success story of Jeevan, 14, who is part of the Children’s Parliament Network India, now heading to the U.N. due to his impactful door-to-door alcohol abuse awareness campaigns in Chennai.

A. Devaneyan, founder and director of Thozhamai, emphasised the importance of enjoying childhood while prioritising education. ”Every child should be encouraged to earn two degrees and never engage in child labour at any cost.”

David Sundar Singh, panel advocate, State Human Rights Commission of Tamil Nadu, said, “If any problem arises, children should first confide in their teachers or parents.” Dr. A. Divianathan, Joint Commissioner of Labour, also addressed the children in the gathering about learning to eliminate anti-social activities, child marriage, and to promote education.

TNDWWT, founded in 2005, is dedicated to the welfare of domestic workers, migrant workers and children, and believes that events like these play a prominent role in educating children about their rights. At the event which involved approximately 375 students across Chennai, children from CRM (Child Rights Movement) and the children of domestic workers led various awareness campaigns on issues such as deforestation, child marriage, and the importance of education.

