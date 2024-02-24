GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Discussion held on women’s wellness and reproductive health

The speakers also highlighted the need for openly talking and seeking support for postpartum depression

February 24, 2024 10:47 pm | Updated 10:47 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau
Participants at the discussion organised by Cloudnine Hospital on Saturday.

Participants at the discussion organised by Cloudnine Hospital on Saturday. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Over 100 women participated in a discussion on wellness organised by Cloudnine Hospital in Chennai. In addition to a panel discussion, the hospital organised games and sessions focused on women prioritising selfcare and finding balance in their lives. The event featured talks by R. Rijaphin and D. Kavitha, senior consultants in obstetrics and gynaecology, at Cloudnine Chennai, Old Mahabalipuram Road, and Shrutika Arjun, a Tamil television personality.

A release from the hospital said the topics ranged from menstrual health, menopause, polycystic ovary syndrome, and sexual wellness. Doctors emphasised how taking charge of reproductive health is vital for every woman’s overall well-being. The event also highlighted the need for openly talking and seeking support for postpartum depression, the release said.

