Discussion held on issues in accessing justice for survivors of domestic abuse

December 08, 2022 11:23 pm | Updated 11:23 pm IST - CHENNAI

As a part of their 16-day campaign against Gender Violence this year, Prajnya Trust, a Chennai-based non-profit organisation working on issues related to peace, justice and security, brought together experts who work on issues related to the access to justice for survivors of domestic violence to share their perspectives.

The seminar was a part of the research project ‘Surviving Violence: Everyday Resilience and Gender Justice in Rural-Urban India’, which Prajnya is currently involved with. “Year after year, we have data being released globally about the violence women face. We know violence is preventable and yet we do so little, which is concerning,” said Suneeta Dhar, from the South Asia Women’s Foundation, India.

Shazia Choudhry, Oxford University, and Philippa Williams, Queen Mary University of London, who are working on the research project on Surviving Violence, reflected on the preliminary findings of the part of the project which focused on access to justice.

Discussing the limits of the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act, Ms. Williams highlighted the uneven implementation of the act, and the blind spots it had around the rights of sexual minorities and persons with disabilities. “The State is not accountable, and there is no universal data collection as well,” she pointed out.

Speaking about the barriers in accessing justice that they were noticing in the course of their study, Ms. Choudhry said that a problematic attitude towards victims of domestic abuse from the police and legal professionals seemed to persist. Limited availability of legal aid, significant delays in court proceedings and the absence of trained persons, such as protection officers, were also coming through as barriers based on the experiences of survivors, she shared.

Saba Shaikh, from Dastak, Pakistan, shed light on the barriers in accessing and attaining justice in Pakistan. “There is a lack of consistency in laws, and the problem lies in the approach towards enforcing the legislation and the social conditions prevalent,” she said. Sara Hossein, Bangladesh Legal Aid and Services Trust, and Ermiza Tegal, a Sri Lanka-based lawyer, also spoke as part of the discussion.