Discrimination against transgender pilot condemned

Staff Reporter July 15, 2022 23:58 IST

The National Council of Transgender Persons has written to DGCA about the treatment meted to Adam Harry

Gopi Shankar Madurai, South Regional Representative of the National Council of Transgender Persons, has condemned the discrimination against transgender pilot Adam Harry by the aviation safety regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). It was reported that Adam Harry was denied the private pilot licence by the DGCA and such an action was highly discriminatory, according to the letter by Gopi Shankar Madurai to DGCA. He has written to the DGCA seeking a response regarding the issue and a fair enquiry. "The Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act, 2019, prohibits any sort of discriminatory behaviour towards Transgender Persons in the matter of employment. Any such practice shall be a violation of the Transgender Person (Protection of Rights) Act, 2019 and penalties will be imposed accordingly," the letter said.



