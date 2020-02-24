Discovering virtues of living in a community

For many pondering over moving into a senior living community, ‘Life after 55’, a senior living conclave, listed what is in store for them and why they could consider shifting there.

The conclave, organised by Ashiana Shubham and The Hindu, addressed how such a living community could take care of most needs of senior citizens.

Nandini Raman, a conselling psychologist, said health, emotional and psychological well-being were non-negotiable after a certain age and that it was important to love and take care of oneself, especially after 50.

“Most of them [senior citizens] live all their life doing everything for every other relationship, but when are they going to live for themselves?” she said.

“World over, retirement is seen as a phenomenon and people wait to go on a world trip, but here it is not seen that way. That’s not how we should be. There is so much to life after retirement. You should plan and peacefully live those golden years of life,” she said.

Eating right

Priya Rajendran, a nutritionist, said that eating right and staying fit was crucial.

Ankur Gupta, JMD of Ashiana Housing Limited, spoke about Ashiana Shubham, a senior living project in Maraimalai Nagar, Chennai, that has a host of facilities. “People can move in here because it is away from the busy and pollution-filled city. Yet, you can get to the heart of the city whenever you want. From cycling to yoga, there is everything here to keep the residents engaged,” he said.