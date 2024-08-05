GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Discovering Madras in the bustle of Chennai

In the run-up to Madras Day, The Hindu Downtown will be presenting a series of articles showcasing Madras as it is ensconced in the everyday things of Chennai. These are not major monuments, but minor markers of the past that are often ignored because they have woven themselves intricately into the fabric of Chennai and are in plain sight.

Published - August 05, 2024 02:37 pm IST

Liffy Thomas
Winston A. Henry’s hollow glass buoy

Winston A. Henry’s hollow glass buoy

Memory of a shipwreck

Winston A. Henry (who was running the rare second hand book shop in Anna Nagar) may not be in the best of health following a stroke some years ago, but his passion for narrating stories of the past is evident by the way he spoke to this reporter.

A hollow glass buoy measuring around 15 inches collected from S.S. Stamatis, the cargo ship which hit Marina beach on November 3, 1966, is something he holds dear. A friend’s friend had given him knowing his passion for antique things. “I bought it for ₹ 20 from my friend,” says Winston.

Discovering Madras in the bustle of Chennai

The half-submerged Stematis remained a wreckage till the 1990s. “When they were breaking the ship, many items including artefacts were sold in the platforms outside the beach in the 70s, that is how the friend got hold of the buoy,” says Winston.

He has also done his research on the buoy to learn that only two countries were designing such buoys. It is special and Winston has kept it safely in a cardboard box. The buoy is mostly tied to the fishing nets. Many year ago, during a Madras Day event, Winston says, he had exhibited the buoy.

A box of memories

From storing silverware, carrying one to the hostel to associating it with the Military, these large metal trunk boxes lock away childhood memories, in many homes. At Sita Rao’s house in CIT Colony, the trunk holds centre stage. It is given a cover and the family uses it as a seat.

“My mother had two identical ones that she got from her mother, so I took one and my daughter took the other,” says Sita, a certified coach and course facilitator for pranic healing.

Madras Day: Iconic timekeepers on campuses

Sita remembers her mother and grandmother using the space to store brass vessels that were taken out during special occasions. “They were washed, dried and kept inside,” she recalls.

Sita loves to make hand purse out of paper, which are kept inside the trunk. Her daughter, Aparajitha, keeps it in the living room and has some wedding gifts displayed on them.

The trunk box looks old, a bit rusty too, but has its own charm.

Readers are invited to write in to downtownfeedback@thehindu.co.in about such markers of time. It could be a lamppost, a very old milestone marker or an antediluvian bus shelter that has survived time

Related Topics

Made in Madras / Madras Week

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.