Discontinuation of Air Suvidha form will bring respite to passengers, encourage more travel, say Chennai travel agents

November 23, 2022 04:53 pm | Updated 04:53 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Air Suvidha form was introduced and made mandatory during the pandemic for passengers entering or leaving the country

The Hindu Bureau

Some passengers did not know of the form, and others struggled with it, travel agents said. Photograph used for representational purposes only | Photo Credit: VELANKANNI RAJ

The discontinuation of the Air Suvidha form, which was introduced during the COVID-19 pandemic for people entering India, has brought relief to passengers coming into the country and those retuning home after vacationing abroad.

ADVERTISEMENT

Travel agents in Chennai said, this was a much-needed advantage to the sector, as i would persuade more people to take up international travel as they do not have to produce a negative RT-PCR certificate [for COVID-19] now. S. Jeyasekaran, founder of Travel N More said, while this was only a small procedure, there were passengers who struggled with it and some were unaware of it too. “Earlier, a lot of people felt the pinch of paying for the RT-PCR test as it was very expensive in some countries. The circular also states travellers should be ‘preferably’ vaccinated. Since most restrictions are gone, we could soon reach the pre-pandemic level of international travel.”

M. K. Regil of Travel Agents Association of India (TAAI), Chennai Chapter, said, most travellers ended up doing this procedure at the last minute at the check-in counters of international airports. “From updating the flight details to their vaccination dates, they had to enter in some key information. Since many were doing it at the last minute, the check-in process itself was getting longer sometimes. It is a relief for passengers that the government has done away with it,” he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Alexander M J, a frequent air traveller said, he is relieved that this procedure has been discontinued now. “Sometimes, if we are already running late for a flight it causes a lot of tension. We will have to hurriedly look up the details and submit the form at the check-in counter. Now that the COVID-19 cases have gone down significantly, I’m glad they have removed this process,” he said.

The form had passengers declare their health status before they took a flight to India, and was discontinued on November 22, as per a circular by the Ministry of Civil Aviation. However, the circular states: “All travellers should preferably be fully vaccinated as per the approved primary schedule of vaccination against COVID-19 in their country:.

EOM

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US