Discontinuation of Aavin’s ‘green magic’ variant won’t lead to consumer attrition, says Minister Mano Thangaraj

November 21, 2023 11:59 pm | Updated 11:59 pm IST - CHENNAI

Dairy Development Minister Mano Thangaraj on Tuesday said that Aavin will not lose its consumers over the decision to discontinue production of the ‘green magic’ milk variety.

“Even as the green variant’s sale dropped from 6 lakh litres per day (LLPD) to 4 LLPD over the last year, the quantity of milk being sold by Aavin continues to hover at 14.50 LLPD,” Mr. Thangaraj pointed out.

The Minister said apart from consumers who buy packaged milk, lakhs of consumers directly purchase milk from the 4,000 primary cooperative societies. “They consume unprocessed milk, which has fat content ranging between 3% and 4.5% and is produced by cows. Milk with 6% fat content has additional fat added to it and is reconstituted,” he said.

Citing an article from a leading foreign university, the Minister said that there is no “one-size-fits-all approach” to health, the reason why Aavin has been offering three milk options - high fat, medium fat, and low-fat milk. He urged the consumers to choose what aligns to their family needs and not settle for what is available. “It’s not just about what’s available; it’s about making a conscious choice for your well-being. Your health, your decisions! In the age of personalised nutrition, we, at Aavin, prioritise your health,” he said in a post on X.

Meanwhile, former Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami condemned the decision by Aavin. Its decision to restrict the sale of the orange variant, too, has been met with criticism.

