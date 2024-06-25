GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Disclosure of sexual offence victim’s identity is punishable as per new law 

Published - June 25, 2024 07:19 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Disclosure of identity of sexual offence victim is punishable as per new penal code - Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita - which will come into effect from July 1.

Participating at an orientation programme for journalists organised by Press Information Bureau, Chennai, Senior Advocate of Supreme Court S. Nagamuthu(former Judge of Madras High Court) highlighted salient features of new criminal laws- Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita(BNS), Bharatiya Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita(BNSS) and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA).

Quoting Section 71 of BNS, Mr. Nagamuthu said one should not print or publish any matter which may make known the identity of any person against whom a sexual offence is alleged or found to have been committed and it will be punished with imprisonment of either description for a term which may extend to two years and shall also be liable to fine.

In a case in which a death sentence has been passed, the new law also empowers the government to commute punishment and allows the court to direct community service in certain cases.

