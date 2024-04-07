Discipline can overcome any shortcomings, says ISRO scientist

April 07, 2024 01:25 am | Updated 01:25 am IST - Chennai

The 21st edition of The Hindu EducationPlus Career Counselling Fair was inaugurated in Chennai on Saturday.

Inaugurating the event, M. Sankaran, scientist and Director of U.R. Rao Satellite Centre (URSC-ISRO), urged students to hone their skills. “Three factors are common among achievers: they are capable, hardworking and, above all, disciplined. People with discipline can overcome any shortcoming in skills and hard work,” he said.

Mr. Sankaran also stressed the need to be a perpetual learner throughout life. “The day you decide that your education is over, life will teach you a big lesson, which will be more painful. Life expects you to be a student throughout the journey,” he said.

Organised by The Hindu EducationPlus, the 21st edition of the fair is an effort to help students from Classes IX to XII make the right career choice. Top educational and financial institutions from across the country are present, and domain experts will host guidance sessions.

“The next two years are important to design your destiny. There cannot be a slackened approach towards it. Focus forfeits failure; hence, set your goals and go forward. Don’t just be an attempter, be an achiever,” said R. W. Alexander Jesudasan, Pro Vice-Chancellor of Hindustan Institute of Technology and Science.

Dr. Anand Jacob Verghese, Chairman, Hindustan Group of Institutions, said, “The Hindu Educational Exhibition is an excellent gateway for students to explore diverse academic paths and gain access to esteemed institutions. I encourage every student to seize this opportunity and make informed choices in their journey towards learning, success, and personal growth, which will last for a lifetime. I wish everyone the best in their career.”

“This is the first career counselling fair we are attending since the start of our higher education journey. My daughter is just entering Class XII, and is quite interested in bioinformatics. We are doing our research by exploring the various fairs,” said Sharmela Priya, a visitor at the fair.

Various sessions on engineering, medicine as career, media and entertainment, aviation, and sports were held. Three other sessions on competitive examinations will be organised on Sunday.

The event is powered by Hindustan Group of Institutions, Chennai. Associate partners are Amet University; B.S. Abdur Rahman Crescent Institute of Science and Technology; the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India; Meenakshi Academy of Higher Education and Research; Rajalakshmi Institute of Technology; Shankar IAS Academy; and Shiv Nadar University, Chennai. The banking partner is State Bank of India.

