Disciplinary action initiated against constable for flouting helmet rule

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
October 08, 2022 22:55 IST

A head constable was issued a challan for riding a two-wheeler without wearing a helmet and departmental proceedings were initiated against him for abusing an activist who questioned him for not following traffic rules.

On Friday, head constable of the Maduravoyal police station S. Krishnakumar was riding his two-wheeler in uniform, without a helmet, on New Avadi Road near Gandhi Nagar, when motorist Kasimayan questioned him for flouting the rule. The video of their argument went viral on social media, and the issue was brought to the notice of senior officials.

The police said a challan was issued to Krishsnakumar for the violation and a penalty of ₹100 was imposed on him in addition to departmental action.

