Discarded flowers from a temple add fragrance to an initiative 

Paper Flower empowers a women’s self-help group and adults with special needs

Paper Flower empowers a women’s self-help group and adults with special needs

The sight and scent of flowers dried at the parking lot draw curious passersby into Ananya Apartments at 1st Street, W Block in Anna Nagar.

“On most days, between noon and 3 p.m, you will find petals separated from the stem, spread on a cotton cloth for drying,” says Keerthi Prabhu, relationship manager at Paper Flower.

The store sells a wide range of upcycled products, notably agarbathis made from temple flowers, which clearly imparts a ‘green aroma’ to the social enterprise. Keerthi says many visitors to the store reveal they discovered it by the pleasant scent.

An autorickshaw ferries used flowers from Sri Anna Nagar Ayyappa Temple in gunny bags around 10 a.m. every day. The flowers are washed, dried and ground by a women’s self-help group.

The mix is taken home where the five women roll it into sticks. After adding oil that lends it its fragrance, the sticks are sent to Gurukulam School, where adults with special needs adults pack them into boxes of 24 each.

In 2020, Vinatha Hari, who leads Paper Flower, expanded the scope of her social enterprise, established in 2018, as she had some time on her hands.

“We started in a small way giving saplings in cocopeat planters for every 5 kg of newspapers people brought to us. These newspapers are then made into bags by engaging the mentally challenged children of DS School of Special Children Welfare Association under their parents’ guidance and sold at our store,” says Vinatha.

Eco-friendly plates, cups, paper bags, envelopes, floor mats, sanitary napkin holders, potli bags and cell phone pouches are among the offerings at the store. A majority of them are made from used items.

“We collect bits and pieces of cloth from neighbourhood tailors and make many of these products,” says Vinatha, who used to be a homemaker and started the venture after her sons were old enough for collegiate education.

Inspiration to sell agarbathis came from similar initiatives in other cities.

One to six gunny bags of flowers are brought every day to the unit for making agarbathis. Besides, a few event management companies send used bouquets.

“I have been taking it slow as the social impact has been the larger goal of my enterprise,” says Vinatha on the decision to rely only on word-of-mouth publicity.

For students of Gurukulam, packing agarbathis is a vocational activity that offers a small stipend.

“Sometimes, the dough is also sent for rolling as it works as therapy,” says Vinatha, who has volunteered with special schools in the past. Agarbathis numbering 200 to 250 are rolled every day, and the packets are sold mainly to friends and families and through Instagram. She says these agarbathis are free of charcoal, burn for 45 minutes and produce very little ash residue.

The residential community at IIT-Madras has lent this initiative its support: Vinatha collects newspapers for them and give plants in return.

Paper Flower seeks to associate with more temples for gathering flower waste.

Visit them at https://paperflower.in/