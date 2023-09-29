Discarded cables being cleared, says Chennai Mayor

September 29, 2023 10:01 pm | Updated 10:01 pm IST - CHENNAI

The issue of unused cables of internet service providers and cable TV operators figured at the Greater Chennai Corporation Council meeting on Friday.

To a query by A. Mathiazhagan representing Ward 193, the Mayor said there were 17 internet cable service providers and six cable TV service providers in the city. As per a G.O. passed on January 25, 2022, for internet cable service companies, a one-time fee of ₹1,000 a km was being collected online by Electronics Corporation of Tamil Nadu Ltd. (ELCOT). Further, as per Tamil Nadu Urban Local Bodies Rules 2023, the charges for cable TV service companies have been fixed at ₹9,600 a km per year.

The Councillor added that in many areas the unused additional cable wires were not being removed by the Corporation to which the Mayor said priority was being accorded to main roads in this connection and the work of clearing such cables will be taken on interior roads soon.

Storm-water drains

Over six members of the Greater Chennai Corporation Council, including councillor of Ward 184, S.V. Ravichandran, alleged non-cooperation and delayed responses by the assistant engineers of the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewage Board (CMWSSB).

Mayor R. Priya, citing Municipal Administration Minister K.N Nehru’s instructions on timely response and field inspection, instructed the department officials to conduct regular inspections.

Further, Mr. Ravichandran requested the Corporation to take up the cleaning of storm-water drains throughout the year in extended areas as household sewage was being let into them illegally because of lack of underground sewage.