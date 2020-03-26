Disaster or lockdown, milk gets delivered at the doorstep

At a time when residents are scrambling to buy vegetables and rushing to the store for groceries, there is one essential service that is always delivered. Even in the face of a lockdown, as Chennai wears a deserted look, several workers deliver milk to thousands of houses quietly.

Fifty-two-year old N. Kaalidevi has been dropping off milk packets in the city for the last three decades along with her mother and son. “It is basic a need for most of us. There are children in almost every household who certainly want it. It is our responsibility to serve our customers whatever happens. Now, we have been advised to stay protected. So, we have been wearing masks and have a hand sanitizer. With all this, we will continue to do this service.”

S. Marimuthu, a senior citizen, who has been delivering milk for over 35 years now, says that he cannot stay at home when so many homes depend on him for milk supply. “We have faced so many challenges including during rains and cyclones and the 2015 floods. And despite the challenges we have supplied milk to consumers. I shall continue to deliver milk. We are taking the requisite precautions,” he says.

Many contract labourers working at the dairies were unable to make it on day one, sources in Aavin say. The management has now asked such persons to reach a common point from where they can be picked up.

Similarly, for drivers of milk trucks temporary ID cards are being issued based on an ID proof that they submit. Despite the lockdown Aavin sold 13.61 lakh litres of milk today in the city.

On Monday, it was 14.20 lakh litres. “We are ensuring that all those in the dairies wear gloves, masks and cover their hair too. Their body temperature is checked and hands well sanitized before they enter the premises and also each time they take a break. Quality standards are being properly maintained,” a senior official says.