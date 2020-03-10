Disappointed by denial of RS seat: DMDK

CHENNAI

10 March 2020 04:07 IST

DMDK deputy general secretary L.K. Sudhish on Monday expressed disappointment over the AIADMK leadership ignoring the DMDK’s demand for a Rajya Sabha seat.

What has made it worse for the DMDK is that the AIADMK chose to give one of the three seats to G.K. Vasan, leader of the TMC, a minor ally in the AIADMK front. In the last Lok Sabha polls, the DMDK was allotted four seats while the TMC was given only one seat on the basis of its strength. Besides, in the 2016 Assembly polls, the DMDK headed the third front in which the TMC was a junior partner.

Mr. Sudhish had even met AIADMK co-coordinator and Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on February 28 when he is learnt to have sought a Rajya Sabha seat for the party.

Mr. Sudhish told The Hindu, “I just want to say this: I congratulate three people who have been nominated for the Rajya Sabha, but we are disappointed…I have nothing more to say.”

Will the AIADMK’s snub affect its alliance with the DMDK? A senior leader in the DMDK claimed that it is unlikely that this issue would change the relationship.

“I don’t think this issue would define the alliance arrangement, but then, we have to see what the party leadership would decide,” he said.

Premalatha Vijayakant, treasurer of the DMDK, had earlier hoped that the AIADMK would accede to the party’s request.