Disabled persons allege delay in release of monthly assistance due to elections

Many disabled persons have alleged that they have not received their ₹1,500 monthly assistance from the State government owing to the upcoming Lok Sabha election.

“In various parts of the State people have not received the amount, which is usually deposited in our accounts by the fifth of every month. Five days have passed since the usual date, and we are finding it difficult to make ends meet,” said S. Thatchayani, a disabled person from Dindigul district.

According to a statement from the Tamil Nadu Association for the Rights of All Types of Differently Abled and Caregivers about 4.5 lakh beneficiaries are receiving ₹1,500 and ₹2,000 is being disbursed to severely physically disabled and to persons with mental disabilities.

“This is the case in every election as the officials get drafted into polling duty, other works begin to suffer,” said a member from the association, urging the government to release the funds without any delay.