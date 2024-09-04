Disability Rights Alliance insists on ramp provision in Chennai Metro trains to facilitate hassle-free boarding

Last month, when R. Sathish Kumar, a disabled person with cerebral palsy wanted to travel by Chennai Metro Rail, the front wheel of his wheelchair unfortunately, got stuck in the gap between the platform and the train.

Visually-impaired people or wheelchair-bound users find it difficult to board Chennai Metro Rail trains due to the gap between the train and the platform, said Disability Rights Alliance (DRA) which has asked Alstom and Chennai Metro Rail to fix a ramp that would automatically roll out when the train stops at the station.

With Chennai Metro Rail’s driverless trains for the phase II project getting manufactured now, the DRA has requested steps to ensure that the inconvenience they face during travel in trains in the phase I project should not recur in the upcoming phase II project at least.

“There was a staff from the station who came for assistance, but he also needed the help of the driver to keep the door open a little longer to help me board the train. Had there been a small automatic ramp from the train to the platform, I wouldn’t have faced any difficulty,” Mr. Sathish Kumar said. For those with visual impairment, their walking stick could slip into the gap, he added.

At a time when Chennai Metro Rail’s patronage has been seeing a rapid surge, waiting for a staff to assist those with disability may not really work going forward. Vaishnavi Jayakumar of DRA said that when Chennai Metro Rail is able to invest in driverless trains, investing in smart solutions, such as having a ramp should be easily possible. She noted that they have already written to Chennai Metro Rail on the issue and are awaiting a meeting to be held in this regard.

According to officials of Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL), while they have deliberated on the issue already, they are looking for a solution. “There are some challenges in installing a ramp. We will see what can be done,” an official said.