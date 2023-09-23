Disability Rights Alliance finds several faults in the design and construction of Kilambakkam bus terminus in giving access to persons with disabilities

September 23, 2023 12:18 am | Updated 12:18 am IST - CHENNAI

The Disability Rights Alliance (DRA) has come out with a report about its observations and the need to fix the shortcomings based on the access audit done at the newly constructed Kilambakkam bus terminus.

The audit report is based on a visit to the bus terminus, which is being constructed by Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA), by a group of members of a few NGOs, including DRA, on September 15.

The audit report comes down on the CMDA and the design architect for creating a public transport terminal which fails to meet even the most basic accessibility requirements such as flooring, ramp structure, drinking water facility, dormitory design, toilet amenities and requests for signage and wayfinding to lifts and escalators. The audit report mentions in detail the deficiencies and violations of the ‘Harmonised Guidelines and Space Standards for Barrier-Free Built Environment for Persons with Disabilities and Elderly Persons’, at the bus terminus and lists the fixes required even at this late stage when the terminus is almost complete.

For any bus terminus which would deploy different types of buses at floor height and length, there is no dropped kerb for wheelchair users, absence of space between bus bays for wheelchair users and lack of level boarding which is a must for universally designed passenger facilities.

Similarly, members of the NGO had observed the failure of the ramps not complying with Harmonised Guidelines 2021 and the mismatch of the constructed ramp with the drawings of CMDA. As per the drawing of the ramps, landing in between needs to be provided and this was absent. The report finds fault with the construction of the gradient and length of the ramps, installation of tactile flooring, warning blocks in the beginning and ending of steps, missing railings, and the uneven or corrugated finishing of ramps.

Slippery level changes at the entrance of the terminal building and the reflective and glossy surfaces would pose hardship to visually-challenged persons, senior citizens, and persons with cognitive disabilities, the report said.

Persons with disabilities will be facing safety issues in the escalators as there are no tactile warning, absence of visual differentiation of handrail and on the floor plates of the escalators. The audit has found a lack of link in the form of tactile guidance path or tactile attention warnings between the escalator and the elevator. Tactile warning is absent in the lifts.

Despite the repeated appeals to give precedence to usability and safety over aesthetics, the CMDA has laid polished granite floor thereby making navigation in the circulation areas a nightmare for persons on crutches. Though tactile flooring has been provided, the paths fall short of connecting to the ticket counters, lifts, escalators, and bus bays on the ground floor.

The bus terminus despite having a reserved parking for the disabled, it has not been floor marked for vehicles allotted for persons with disabilities in the basement parking lot. There is a need to floor mark and fix signages at the boarding and alighting points, and create space for parking manual wheelchairs near the bus bays. The absence of continuous ramp access facility in the terminus could be a cause for concern during emergency evacuation with a marking to be provided for assembly points and the need for keeping the chairs and stretchers close-by.

The audit brings to focus the deviations in the construction of a universally-accessible toilet design, the circulation space for wheelchairs and baby strollers, which in turn makes it inaccessible for persons with disabilities and the need for repositioning the handle bar in the toilet.

Though the Harmonised Guidelines recommend gender-inclusive dormitory with toilet for persons with disabilities, it has not been provided.

Making a strong pitch for the various rectifications to be carried out and citing the retrofitting carried out in seven Metro Rail stations in the city as per the Madras High Court order, the report said the Kilambakkam bus terminus should be opened only after a fresh access audit confirms that the recommendations had been implemented.

