Disability, no deterrent for them

CHENNAI

17 July 2020 00:08 IST

Students of special schools have done well in Plus Two exams

Several students in special schools in the city have excelled in the Plus Two board exams, the results of which were declared on Thursday.

For V. Nightingale, a 24-year-old candidate from Nethrodaya Free Higher Secondary School for the visually-impaired, her love for political science and Tamil steered her through the preparations for the exams. “I want to study to be a social worker, and am exploring the options...,” she said.

Nethrodaya founder C. Govindakrishnan said Nightingale had lost her parents at a young age and was transferred to the school from a home a few years ago. “She diligently prepared for the exams by recording the lessons taught in class and learning them every day.”

Advertising

Advertising

Twenty-three students of Little Flower Convent Higher Secondary School for the Deaf, Chennai, sat for the exams and got through. “This was the first year that they wrote the exams under the new syllabus and the students worked hard with the teachers to prepare well,” headmistress Sr. M. Jesintha Rosalind said.

‘Happy with results’

I. Tasneem, who secured 408 marks, was happy with the results, and hoped to pursue B. Com.

At the Government Higher Secondary School for the Blind, all 30 students who wrote the exams have passed. V. Kathirvel, who scored 509 marks, said he hoped to pursue a course in history next.

“My preparations involved using both the study material in Braille and the audio-recordings of the lessons taught in class. Braille books are tough to take around since they are voluminous and audio-recordings are much more handy,” he said. Kathirvel hails from Salem where his parents work as agricultural labourers. He has been studying at the school from Class 9.

As many as 2,835 candidates with disabilities appeared for the exams across the State. While the visually impaired students recorded a 95.58% pass, the hearing-impaired candidates posted 82.09 %. Those with other physical disabilities recorded 87.49%.

‘More accessibility needed’

Tamil Nadu Association for the Rights of All Types of Differently-Abled and Caregivers (TARATDAC) urged the State government to make education more accessible to students with disabilities. General secretary S. Namburajan said public schools should be equipped with infrastructure and tools to help such students learn better.

In a statement, the association said that besides laptops, students should be provided with instruments that have Braille displays and book readers. It urged the government to ensure that textbooks in Braille were made available faster and all schools had special educators for the visually impaired and hearing impaired students.