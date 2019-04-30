Disability no deterrent for them

At the Little Flower Convent Higher Secondary School for the Deaf, there were double celebrations on Monday, following the announcement of the SSLC results.

“We had 27 students who took up the SSLC exams and all of them have passed. Eighteen students who wrote the Plus 2 exams last year and had to take up the SSLC English paper this year too have passed,” said teachers from the school. A. Rahita, who scored 329 out of 400 marks, topped the school.

“We live in Ennore and she used to leave for school as early as 6 a.m. She usually would be up earlier in the mornings to study and has always wanted to do well,” said her mother, A. Mumeena. Rahita, whose favourite subject is mathematics, said that she hoped to get a college degree and work in accounting in the future.

S. Fathima, who scored 287 out of 400 and was among the toppers in the school, was thrilled with her scores as well and celebrated with her parents, who said that she had loved the school and the teachers.

“Social science is my favourite subject,” she said in sign language, even as she expressed her desire to work for the government someday.

Of the 4,816 physically challenged candidates who took up the SSLC examinations, 4,395 cleared the exam across Tamil Nadu. Visually-impaired candidates, in particular, performed well and recorded a pass percentage of 97.08 in the examination.

Abandoned by his family nearly two years back, R. Shankar, a student of the Nethrodaya Higher Secondary school, scripted success by scoring 368 marks out of 500 in the SSLC exams. “He was rescued from Thiruvanmiyur nearly two years back after he was found wandering around alone there. Initially, he had to undergo counselling for psychological trauma and hadn’t eaten for days. When he expressed his interest to study, he enrolled in the school and took up the board exams this year,” said C. Govindakrishnan, the founder.

Shankar, who is also a keen chess player, hopes to pursue a college degree.