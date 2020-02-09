Director’s complaint condemned

Tamil Film Distributors’ Federation president T. Rajendar criticised film-maker A.R. Murugadoss, who directed Rajinikanth-starrer Darbar, for filing a police complaint against distributors who tried to meet him recently at his residence, merely to present a petition seeking compensation after suffering huge losses.

He said that distributors of Darbar, who bought the film at a huge price and suffered losses, approached the distributors’ body and urged the body to intervene.

Speaking to reporters, Mr. Rajendar said that distributors had presented a petition, stating that they had suffered losses while distributing Darbar.

“We have told them that if they have bought the film for ‘MG (Minimum Guarantee)’, they cannot approach the courts, but the issue can be taken up on the basis of ethics and tradition, that they have suffered losses by paying a huge amount,” said Mr. Rajendar.

Mr. Rajendar said that the affected distributors claimed that Lyca Productions had asked them to approach Mr. Murugadoss with their petition for compensation.

He condemned Mr. Murugadoss for filing a police complaint against the distributors for trying to meet him. Mr. Rajendar said, “Did they come armed? Did they come in the midnight? Did they wear face masks? Did they come with henchmen? Did they come with sickles and guns with bullets?”

Mr. Murugadoss could have met them and explained his point of view, he added.“If the distributors are lying about the collections, lets look at the numbers. The production company has not given the agreement after taking the money. Why?” he said.