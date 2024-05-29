Directors and chairman of Swarnatara Group of Companies arrested for cheating public to the tune of Rs. 3.89 crore 

The Central Crime Branch of Greater Chennai City Police has arrested directors and chairman of Swarnatara Group of Companies for allegedly cheating the public by promising high returns on their investments.

Police said the complainant, Rajagopal, was approached by the executive directors of Swarnatara Group of Companies in 2015, who informed him that their company had proper permission from the Reserve Bank of India to receive investment from customers and that they would invest the money in various projects of their company, especially gold and derivative trading in U.K and Australia.

The complainant alleged of being told that if he would invest ₹1 lakh, he would get 100% profit every year for three years and thereafter would get the full amount invested returned. Trusting in their words, the complainant invested ₹3 lakh and got ₹3 lakh from 2015 to 2018. Thereafter, the complainant, his family members and relatives totalling to 61 persons had invested ₹2.4 crore in the company.

Police said one Subbaiah, along with 25 persons, had invested ₹1.45 crore. After receiving the investment, the company neither paid profit nor returned the invested amount, thus cheating totally 86 persons to the tune of ₹3.89 core. Based on his complaint, the CCB took up the investigation.

On investigation, police arrested the chairman of company, Venkatranga Gupta, 58, of Nolambur, its directors D.K.Hariharan, 58, of Korattur, Vijayasri Gupta, 54, Kavitha Sakthi, 49, Prathisha Gupta, 29, Jayasanthosh, 25, and Jayavignesh, 25.

Police also conducted a search in their residences and office premises. During the search, the police seized cash ₹4.5 lakh, 44 sovereign gold and diamond jewellery, two luxurious cars, two laptops, 14 mobile phones and case related documents from the accused.

