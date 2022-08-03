Directorate of Collegiate Education issues guidelines for admissions to Government Arts and Science Colleges

Colleges can download their UG applicants’ data from the website and start the admission process

The Directorate of Collegiate Education (DCE) has issued guidelines for admissions into the Government Arts and Science colleges in Tamil Nadu for the academic year 2022-23.

In a circular sent to the principals of all government arts and science colleges, the Director of College Education said colleges could download their UG applicants’ data from the website www.tngasa.in using their login and start the admission process. They have been asked to ensure the data’s security and ensure that these details were not made available to any third party.

The verification of the Class XII marks of candidates who have passed their exams in June 2022 have been carried out with the School Education Department. In the case of unverified candidates, the records will be flagged.

After data verification, the colleges will have to post the final rank list for different categories of candidates on their respective websites on or before August 3 and intimate the DCE.

Counselling through the Single Window System at the college level can be conducted adhering to COVID-19 protocols. The first phase of counselling will start from August 5, and candidates will be intimated through email and mobile number.

The date for beginning of classes for first year students will be announced at a later. Colleges have been asked to encourage students to join the Computer Literacy Programme (CLP), Soft Skill Training Programme and add on courses which include the Naan Mudhalvan Scheme.

If seats in one Medium/Shift/courses are filled up, candidates may be considered for the other medium/Shift/courses as per the norms and eligibility.