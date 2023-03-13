Directorate of Civil Aviation revised rules limiting cancellation charges to base fare and fuel surcharges, says V.K.Singh

March 13, 2023 11:52 pm | Updated 11:52 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation has barred airlines from levying cancellation charges more than the basic fare and fuel surcharge, Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation General V.K.Singh (Retd.) informed the Rajya Sabha on Monday. He said cancellation charges are not regulated by the government. However, the Directorate has laid down provisions for refunding airline tickets to passengers under civil aviation requirements.

While cancellation charges must be indicated at the time of booking, the airlines must refund all statutory taxes, user development fees, airport development fees, or passenger service fees to the passengers during cancellation or non-utilisation of tickets, he said. The airlines are entrusted with the responsibility of ensuring that travel agents/portals adhere to provisions about cancellation charges.

He was responding to an unstarred question by DMK MP Kanimozhi NVN Somu on arbitrary cancellation charges levied by private airlines during crisis like the COVID-19 pandemic. The Ministry has also launched ‘Air Sewa’ application, a digital platform to redress passengers’ grievances.

