Diplomats visit MWC campus

29 February 2020 01:20 IST

Mahindra World City (MWC), Chennai, a PPP between Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd. and Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation, hosted a delegation of foreign diplomats representing over 30 countries, including Ambassadors, High Commissioners, Consuls General and other members of the diplomatic community from across India. The delegation was here on the invitation of Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami and the Tamil Nadu government to experience the investment environment in the State.

According to a statement issued by MWC, the visit was organised in association with the Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India, as part of its diplomatic outreach initiative on investment opportunities in Indian States. The delegation toured the campus to understand its business advantages while exploring opportunities for investment and collaboration. The members interacted with on-site clients and visited the Mahindra Research Valley.

MWC Chennai spans across 1,500 acres and houses industrial, residential and commercial infrastructure. The business zone is divided into three sector-specific SEZs for IT, auto ancillaries and apparel and fashion accessories; and a domestic tariff area.

