Diplomats pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II at St. Mary’s Church

Special Correspondent CHENNAI
September 18, 2022 23:39 IST

The St. Mary’s Church at Fort St. George conducted a special service in memory of Queen Elizabeth II, who died recently.

The Queen had visited the church, the oldest Anglican church east of the Suez Canal on February 19, 1961, said Prince Vijayakumar, secretary of the church. The hour-and-half long service was led by Pastor R. L. Richardson.

Representatives of various diplomatic missions, including British Deputy High Commission, U.S. Consul General and Sri Lankan Deputy High Commission joined in paying tributes. The British Deputy High Commissioner Oliver Ramsay Ballhatchet placed a wreath. The church will be open till Wednesday for the public to pay tributes by placing flowers or lighting candles. A register has been kept to write condolence messages, said a press release here.

