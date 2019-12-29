‘Dip in dengue cases among children’

The incidence of dengue among the paediatric population has declined in the city. Since the start of December, hospitals in Chennai have been witnessing fewer dengue cases among children. However, paediatricians insist that parents should continue being wary of the symptoms of dengue and seek medical help if children have fever for more than three days.

The Institute of Child Health and Hospital for Children (ICH), Egmore, which saw a steady flow of children with fever and dengue from September, has recorded a dip in the number of children testing for dengue. ICH authorities said when compared to November, there was a 50% decline in cases in December.

“Presently, we have 10 to 15 children with dengue at the ICH. There is a significant reduction in the incidence of dengue. The cases started to drop from the beginning of December. Right now, we are receiving one or two cases per day and none of the children are sick,” said Rema Chandramohan, director, ICH.

Kanchi Kamakoti CHILDS Trust Hospital too has recorded a decline in the number of children testing positive for dengue. The hospital, since August, has treated a little over 1,000 dengue cases. It recorded 373 cases in October and 333 cases in November. There were 149 cases this month, according to hospital authorities.

“Now, we have 15 children with dengue at the hospital. The number of dengue positive cases are less and most of the children being treated are from Andhra Pradesh,” said S. Balasubramanian, medical director, KKCTH.

“There is no water shortage now, and so, people do not store water that could lead to breeding of mosquitoes. The dengue season is from August to first week of December. The peak season is over, and it usually starts to decline in December,” he said.

However, there should be no complacency on the part of parents as mosquitoes are always around, say doctors. “Surveillance should continue. Parents should be aware and seek medical help if fever persists for three days. They should ensure that children are adequately hydrated, and monitor the urine output. They should keep an eye on lethargy or loss of consciousness in children. Early referrals are crucial,” Dr. Chandramohan said.