Dignity in death for pets is necessary, say owners and activists

June 10, 2023 09:12 pm | Updated 09:12 pm IST - CHENNAI

Two years ago, Anitha’s dog passed away and she was suddenly faced with a problem. “The nearest burial ground didn’t accept him and I considered taking the body to the Perungudi dumpyard,” she says. However, the thought of dumping her pet did not sit well with Anitha and she ended up burying her dog beside a lake with the help of some construction workers.

Many pet owners in the city admit to having a similar problem when their beloved pet dies. Most often they dig a grave in a vacant plot and some even throw the body in the garbage. Independent house owners have it slightly better. As Aruna Mohan says, there is a certain luxury of space that an independent house accords and it allows one to keep the pet close by as well. “My own dog passed away a few weeks ago and we were lucky to bury him under the coconut tree in our compound,” says Aruna.

As many will agree, animals deserve dignity in death. The Chennai Corporation allows animal burials in Kanammapettai and a section of a human burial ground in Mylapore.

Around 400 animals have been buried in the past year in both grounds combined and mostly dog owners use them, says a veterinary official. A certificate containing the animal and owner’s details and cause of death will be issued at no charge. Blue Cross offers owners the option of cremating their pets and even returns the ashes of the animal to owners, affording dignity in death to those, many consider as family.

“Since November 1, 2021, Blue Cross has been running a small animal crematorium that runs of LPG and every month we are visited by around 50 to 60 people who want to cremate their deceased pets,” says S. Vinodkumaar, general manager-administration, Blue Cross of India. Registration for this can be done at bit.ly/animal cremation and ₹2,500 is charged which includes the cost of providing the ashes in an urn.

There are private agencies that also handle pet burials for a fee, taking the load off of owners, but as Mr. Vinodkumaar says, the corporation could step up their facilities to make it on a par with human burials. According to an official, a crematorium at Kanammapettai is in the works and will be ready by year’s end.

