Digitisation wing inaugurated at the Commercial Court, Egmore

January 05, 2023 05:52 pm | Updated 05:52 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Madras High Court is digitising its legacy case records from the year 1862 onwards and in current cases where the State government is a party, the records will be shared through the State Data Centre

The Hindu Bureau

A digitisation wing was inaugurated at the Commercial Court, Egmore, on Tuesday by Justice T. Raja, Acting Chief Justice of Madras High Court.

The wing is in the process of digitising nearly three lakh pages of legacy case records apart from digitisation of fresh case records. It would cater to various stakeholders, including judges, advocates, government agencies and court officials and minimise paper-based filings, said a press release.

The digitisation process was arrived at based on the standard operating procedure issued by eCommittee of the Supreme Court. The Madras High Court is digitising its legacy case records from the year 1862 onwards. In current cases where the State government is a party, the records would be shared through the State Data Centre.

Visually challenged persons would be provided screen reader access. Justice M. Sundar, chairman of the Digitisation Committee of the Madras High Court and Portfolio Judge for Chennai district, participated, the release said.

