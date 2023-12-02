Digital transformation of health sector discussed in TN Medclave 2023

December 02, 2023 08:57 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST - CHENNAI

G. Bakthavathsalam, chairman, KG Hospital and Post Graduate Medical Institute, Coimbatore, received the Lifetime Achievement Honour at Confederation of Indian Industry’s (CII) TN Medclave 2023 organised on Saturday.

According to a press release, the Medclave was held on the theme of ‘Healthcare 4.0: Decoding Digital Transformation’.

Illankumaran Kaliamoorthy, chairman, Medclave 2023, and co-convenor, Healthcare Panel, CII Tamil Nadu, said the components of the event were five sessions on digital transformation, a start-up ecosystem session, and a ceremony to honour innovative hospitals.

A panel discussion looked at the National Claims Health Exchange that is being developed to settle insurance claims more efficiently, reduce fraud, and contribute to real-world data for clinical practice. It will help in collaboration among hospitals, insurance companies, and other stakeholders. Crucial necessities for the success of the healthcare system were also discussed.

Sessions on bridging gaps in the healthcare value chain through digital transformation, artificial intelligence in healthcare, start-up and innovation, government initiatives and regulatory framework in digital health and challenges and solutions in implementing digitalisation in hospitals were held.