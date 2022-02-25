Digital Skills Academy to offer course in finance and banking

Academy is an initiative of Indian Institute of Technology Madras

Digital Skills Academy, an initiative of the Indian Institute of Technology Madras, through the Centre for Continuing Education, along with InFact Pro, is launching an industry-relevant upskilling programme called ‘Premier Banker’. InFact Pro is a finance sector certified trainer in the city.

The participants will receive a certificate from the IIT’s Centre for Continuing Education if they complete the modules successfully.

The Academy is also considering in-house training to complement the banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) sector skills for candidates who complete the course successfully.

K. Mangala Sundar, head of the Academy, said it was important to offer such courses in skilling and upskilling in a timely manner, besides focussing on the current markets and their requirements.

The lead faculty is M. Thenmozhi, a professor in the Department of Management Studies at the IIT. She is a former director of the National Institute of Securities Markets founded by the Securities and Exchange Board of India.

Candidates with an undergraduate degree in any discipline and a passion to excel in the BFSI domain are eligible. Students in their second and third year of under-graduation will also be admitted. It is not mandatory to have experience in the banking or financial service sector. For course fee and curriculum, visit https://skillsacademy.iitm.ac.in and https://www.infactpro.com

A former vice-president of ICICI Securities, having two decades of experience in leading banks, will serve as the co-lead for the course.

The Academy is chaired by Lakshmi Narayanan, founder-CEO of Cognizant Technology Solutions, and M.S. Ananth, former Director of IIT Madras.