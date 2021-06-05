Chennai

Digital marketing workshop to be held by TANSTIA-FNF Service Centre

TANSTIA-FNF Service Centre along with the Friedrich Naumann Foundation for Freedom will organise a free virtual digital marketing programme for entrepreneurs. It will be held in batches and those in Tamil Nadu can participate, according to a press release. For details contact, 9940102447 or tfsc@tanstiafnf.com


Comments
