TANSTIA-FNF Service Centre along with the Friedrich Naumann Foundation for Freedom will organise a free virtual digital marketing programme for entrepreneurs. It will be held in batches and those in Tamil Nadu can participate, according to a press release. For details contact, 9940102447 or tfsc@tanstiafnf.com
Digital marketing workshop to be held by TANSTIA-FNF Service Centre
Staff Reporter
CHENNAI,
June 05, 2021 23:59 IST
