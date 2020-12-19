Digital immigrants adopt technology to run group and RWA

A senior on how his friends, particularly members of a walking club at East Coast Road, connected with the outside world over the last nine months

The pandemic led many people to put a toe, if not a firm foot, out of their comfort zone. Notably, even seniors could not hide themselves behind easy labels like “digital immigrants”. Many of the seniors in our group were initiated into the digital world, usually with their Gen Z grandchildren playing tech-high priests.

With people having to shelter in place almost completely in the first few months, life was largely lived on the virtual highway, and this necessitated the use of digital payment apps. Many domestic help had enabled digital payment in their mobiles, and their salaries had to be transferred online. Seniors who adapted well to these changes would be benefited beyond the pandemic. In truth, it would benefit everyone, not just seniors, if services could be accessed on their doorsteps. We would like to see some of these services continue to be delivered in this manner.

At the height of the pandemic, even government agencies, including the Horticulture Department, organised special vegetable sales. That is one thing I would like to see happen well beyond this crisis. I guess it would be a help if ration articles were home-delivered for seniors.

Being virtual helped seniors cope with emotional isolation.

1. East Coast Beach Walkers’ Association consists largely of seniors, and we made sure to keep our WhatsApp groups buzzing with conversations to beat the lockdown blues. Members of our Association are accustomed to morning and evening walks in the beach, which also double as social meet-ups. The alternative — walking and exercising alone at home — cannot quite make up for the loss of this routine. So, we decided to over-communicate on these online groups to keep our spirits up.

2. We did not miss out on big celebrations, especially members' birthdays. On their birthday, a special card with their photo would be created and circulated in our online groups so that they are wished on their big day.

3. We conducted fund-raisers to help the conservancy workers tasked with cleaning the beach. In particular, we organised a donation collection drive to help some of them facing medical emergencies.

4. The group's executive committee got savvy with online meetings. For many, these online meetings were a first, as they are retirees for long and strangers to digital conferences.

Neighbourhood group

There are many initiatives undertaken at the neighbourhood level which I hope to see being sustained.

1. Members of our neighbourhood online groups — Srinivasapuram Residents Welfare Association — ran a series “Know Your Colony Doctors”. There are around 20 doctors in our colony, and started sharing how they are making a difference in this crisis through their work.

2. We honoured and rewarded conservancy workers who kept our neighbourhood spic and span.

3. We organised vegetable sales in our colony with the assistance of the Agri Horticultural Society.

4. We organised sanitation drives by talking to the Corporation

5. Thefts are the last thing anyone would want during a pandemic. So, to avoid untoward incidents, we were monitoring CCTV footage regularly.

6. The pandemic has created greater hygiene consciousness among residents, and this included getting dog owners to carry a poop scoop while out walking their dogs.

(T.Arunachalam is secretary of East Coast Beach walkers’ Association; and

president of Srinivasapuram Residents’ Welfare Association)