Digital display boards installed in T. Nagar bus terminus

June 06, 2023 09:12 pm | Updated 09:14 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) has installed digital display boards in the T. Nagar bus terminus, which has received positive response from the commuters.

The decision to install digital display boards follows the initiative already done a year ago at the bus stop of Puratchi Thalaivar Dr. M.G. Ramachandran Central Railway Station and the launch of the bus timing app. The MTC will be installing the digital boards in Koyambedu, Egmore and Tambaram in a phased manner.

A senior MTC official said the T. Nagar bus terminus had become an important multi-modal hub, particularly after the inauguration of the skywalk, which is linked to the Mambalam railway station.

As part of expanding the digital display network, which received positive feedback from the commuters at the Chennai Central bus stop, it was commissioned at the T. Nagar bus terminus. In the Central station bus stop, a total of 25 digital boards are in operation, the official said.

The MTC has installed 10 digital display boards in the T. Nagar terminus, from where over 500 buses are operated daily. The boards are also linked to the real-time bus information system installed at MTC headquarters and intimate the arrival of buses in advance.

M. Varun, a regular commuter at the T. Nagar bus terminus, said the installation of the digital display board had been helpful in knowing the timings of the buses. He added that it would be more helpful if steps could be taken to provide timings of the suburban train services as well.