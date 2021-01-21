Digital conclave on diabetes to be held on January 24

CHENNAI

21 January 2021 01:28 IST

The South India MICE Association (SIMA) will organise a digital diabetes conclave on ‘Living Longer with Diabetes’ in association with USV and supported by Dr. Mohan Diabetes Specialities Centre from 11 a.m. on Sunday.

According to a press release here a panel of diabetologists from India consisting of V. Mohan from Dr. Mohan’s Diabetes Specialities Centre, Chennai, Ambrish Mithal from Max Healthcare Hospital, New Delhi, and Mala Dharmalingam from M.S. Ramiah Medical College, Bangalore, will address various aspects of diabetes care.

The conclave will be open to all and can be watched on YouTube, Facebook and Zoom with the links accessible through www.thesima.in, said the release from M.K. Ajit Kumar, spokesperson, SIMA.

