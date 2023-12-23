Digital accessibility training camp for visually challenged court staff of southern states in Chennai

December 23, 2023 03:15 pm | Updated 03:15 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Supreme Court’s e-committee conducted a digital accessibility training camp for the visually challenged court staff from Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu and Odisha. The camp was conducted at the Tamil Nadu State Judicial Academy (TNSJA) in Chennai from December 19 to 22.

According to a press communique from R. Arulmozhiselvi, Member (Human Resources) of the e-committee, the two-day camp was conducted in two batches spanning over four days with the active assistance of the TNSJA Director C. Sanjai Baba and Madras High Court Registrar (IT) S. Ganapathisamy.

The participants were given hands on training in various assistive technologies such as screen reader to read court documents, note making in a digital work environment, using the Internet, searching for judgements, techniques and tools for scanning documents and using smartphone-based technologies.

They were also briefed about the orientation of keyboard, input in regional languages, artificial intelligence tools available for the visually challenged for digital office handling. N. Visakamurthy, the first ever visually challenged Advocate-on-Record of the Supreme Court too addressed the participants.

Apart from him, visually challenged lawyer R. Mohamed Nasrullah from the Madras High Court too addressed the gathering to motivate them to work in a digital environment.