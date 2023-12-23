GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Digital accessibility training camp for visually challenged court staff of southern states in Chennai

The Supreme Court’s e-committee had conducted the regional camp in two batches at Tamil Nadu State Judicial Academy in Chennai from December 19 to 22

December 23, 2023 03:15 pm | Updated 03:15 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Supreme Court’s e-committee conducted a digital accessibility training camp for the visually challenged court staff from Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu and Odisha at the Tamil Nadu State Judicial Academy in Chennai from December 19 to 22, 2023.

Supreme Court’s e-committee conducted a digital accessibility training camp for the visually challenged court staff from Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu and Odisha at the Tamil Nadu State Judicial Academy in Chennai from December 19 to 22, 2023. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Supreme Court’s e-committee conducted a digital accessibility training camp for the visually challenged court staff from Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu and Odisha. The camp was conducted at the Tamil Nadu State Judicial Academy (TNSJA) in Chennai from December 19 to 22.

According to a press communique from R. Arulmozhiselvi, Member (Human Resources) of the e-committee, the two-day camp was conducted in two batches spanning over four days with the active assistance of the TNSJA Director C. Sanjai Baba and Madras High Court Registrar (IT) S. Ganapathisamy.

The participants were given hands on training in various assistive technologies such as screen reader to read court documents, note making in a digital work environment, using the Internet, searching for judgements, techniques and tools for scanning documents and using smartphone-based technologies.

They were also briefed about the orientation of keyboard, input in regional languages, artificial intelligence tools available for the visually challenged for digital office handling. N. Visakamurthy, the first ever visually challenged Advocate-on-Record of the Supreme Court too addressed the participants.

Apart from him, visually challenged lawyer R. Mohamed Nasrullah from the Madras High Court too addressed the gathering to motivate them to work in a digital environment.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.