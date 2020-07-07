Differently abled persons living outside their native districts to be given financial assistance

CHENNAI

07 July 2020 00:22 IST

Many activists raised concerns about this and said the delay could result in several differently abled persons not being able to avail of the financial assistance.

District Differently Abled Welfare Officers in Tamil Nadu have been asked to ensure that financial assistance reaches all differently abled persons, who possess a National Identity and Disability Certificate (NIDC) in their jurisdiction, irrespective of their place of stay.

The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister announced that a financial assistance of ₹1,000 would be given to differently abled persons, considering how their livelihood was affected due to the lockdown. Guidelines specified for the disbursal of financial assistance said for differently abled persons who migrated out of their home districts, separate guidelines would be issued at a later date.

Many activists raised concerns about this and said the delay could result in several differently abled persons not being able to avail of the financial assistance.

Advertising

Advertising

In a circular issued on Monday, District Differently Abled Welfare Officials were asked to intimate the relevant officials in their districts to disburse financial assistance to all differently abled persons with NIDC cards, including those who are staying outside their native districts. They were also instructed to intimate their counterparts in other districts to avoid duplication.