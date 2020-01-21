Differently-abled person wins ₹1 cr. in game show

Kousalya Khartika, a speech and hearing impaired woman, has won ₹1 crore in Kodeeswari, a quiz-based reality show hosted by Radikaa Sarathkumar in Colors Tamil TV channel. Making the announcement at a press conference, Ms. Radikaa spoke about how she engaged with Ms. Khartika throughout the show and helped her to take key decisions.

“Ms. Khartika is the first differently-abled person to win it. We didn’t change anything for her — except that we gave her nameboards so she could make a choice. All other contestants agreed with the arrangement,” said Ms. Radikaa.

“She won ₹50 lakh in half an hour. We discussed and she decided not to stop and go ahead with the ₹1 crore question. She could have lost the money, but she decided to take the challenge. She is a confident woman,” said Ms. Radikaa.

Explaining how she would use the prize money, Ms. Khartika, who works as a junior assistant in the Principal District Court, Madurai, said, “I would like to help the special school I studied in Nagercoil. I also want to visit Switzerland, which is my dream.” She also said that she wants to invest in a new house. The episode will be aired on January 21.