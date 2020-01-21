Chennai

Differently-abled person wins ₹1 cr. in game show

more-in

Kodeeswari episode will air today

Kousalya Khartika, a speech and hearing impaired woman, has won ₹1 crore in Kodeeswari, a quiz-based reality show hosted by Radikaa Sarathkumar in Colors Tamil TV channel. Making the announcement at a press conference, Ms. Radikaa spoke about how she engaged with Ms. Khartika throughout the show and helped her to take key decisions.

“Ms. Khartika is the first differently-abled person to win it. We didn’t change anything for her — except that we gave her nameboards so she could make a choice. All other contestants agreed with the arrangement,” said Ms. Radikaa.

“She won ₹50 lakh in half an hour. We discussed and she decided not to stop and go ahead with the ₹1 crore question. She could have lost the money, but she decided to take the challenge. She is a confident woman,” said Ms. Radikaa.

Explaining how she would use the prize money, Ms. Khartika, who works as a junior assistant in the Principal District Court, Madurai, said, “I would like to help the special school I studied in Nagercoil. I also want to visit Switzerland, which is my dream.” She also said that she wants to invest in a new house. The episode will be aired on January 21.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Chennai
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 21, 2020 1:33:45 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/differently-abled-person-wins-1-cr-in-game-show/article30610825.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY