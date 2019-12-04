Differently-abled musicians honoured

Three differently-abled musicians — Veena Vidhushi Hemalatha Mani, violinist T.K. Padmanabhan and vocalist Namagiripettai S. Gokulakrishnan — were on Tuesday honoured at the annual Nippon Paint-Rotary Parallel Music Fest 2019, at The Music Academy.

Music Academy president N. Murali said the concept of the parallel fest was laudable, as it not only provided a platform for differently-abled musicians, but was also a signal that they were no less than others. “It is time that the difference is abolished and the differently abled are mainstreamed,” he added. Renowned Carnatic vocalist and Sangeetha Kalanidhi-elect S. Sowmya said she always believed in setting aside 10% of her earnings for social causes. “My friends and I run Sukritham, an organisation to help the deserving,” she said, while commending the efforts of the club.

Club president B. Ramesh said former President A.P.J. Abdul Kalam was the inspiration for the parallel festival, which aims to showcase the talents of the differently abled. He also talked about Karna Vidya, a key social activity of the club, that has helped over 1,500 visually challenged students so far. This is the 15th year of the Parallel Fest. Violin Vidwan M. Chandrasekaran offered felicitations. Rotarian Nirmala Raghavan, chair, Parallel Music Fest, and P. Gopalakrishnan, club secretary, were present.