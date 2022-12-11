Differently abled children’s dreams of flying come true

  1. EPaper
December 11, 2022 07:44 pm | Updated 07:44 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Madras Anchorage Round Table 100, a non-profit organisation, arranged flight travel for 10 visually-impaired students to Delhi through ‘Flight of Fantasy’ – a programme to fulfil the wish of underprivileged and differently abled children to fly in a plane across India. The children were taken to several places in Delhi, including the Parliament complex, and the Taj Mahal in Agra before coming back to Chennai. Godson Rudolph, India’s first visually-impaired music composer, was the special guest at the event. Appreciating the initiative, he said, “Nothing is impossible, and our dreams should be big.” The students thanked Round Table India’s Vijay Raghavendra, Santosh Raj and Ambuj Kejriwal for helping them fulfil their dream of flying.

